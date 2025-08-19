NEET PG Result 2025 out at natboard.edu.in, check it now

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday announced the NEET PG 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. NEET PG Result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Marks & cutoff:

276 is open cutoff.

255 is pwd of open.

235 is sc/st/obc cutoff, including pwd of sc/st/obc.

The NEET-PG 2025 examination was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates appearing in computer-based mode. To ensure the exam was conducted smoothly and securely, NBEMS made elaborate arrangements and deployed over 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and hospitals to enforce strict measures against unfair practices.

NEET-PG 2025 serves as the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses for the 2025-26 academic session. It also facilitates admissions to Post-MBBS DNB courses, Post-MBBS Direct 6-year DrNB programmes, and NBEMS diploma courses.

Exam Scheme

The test consists of 200 multiple-choice questions in English, delivered in computer-based mode. Each question has four answer options, and candidates must select the most appropriate one. The exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes. There is 25% negative marking for incorrect responses, while unattempted questions carry no penalty.

NBEMS’ Role

NBEMS is responsible only for conducting the exam, declaring the results, and handing them over to the designated counselling authority. It does not play any role in the counselling process or seat allotment. Verification of documents and eligibility of candidates will be carried out during counselling/admission by the respective authorities.