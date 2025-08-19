BPSC Assistant Branch Officer preliminary exam 2025 schedule announced, exam to be held on this date

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer prelims date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification announcing that the preliminary competitive examination for the post of Assistant Branch Officer (Advt. No. 37/2025) will be conducted on September 10, 2025. BPSC Assistant Branch Officer prelims date: The exam will be held at designated centres across 11 districts of the state. As per the schedule, candidates will appear for the General Knowledge (Objective) paper on September 10 from 12 noon to 2:15 pm.(Santosh Kumar)

A total of 41 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The posts fall under Pay Level 7, with a salary ranging from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university by the last date for submission of the application.

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025):

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 37 years for unreserved male candidates

40 years for backward class and extremely backward class (male and female) and unreserved female candidates

42 years for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates (male and female)

The Commission has advised candidates to carefully check the official notification for detailed instructions before appearing for the exam.