Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer preliminary exam 2025 schedule announced, exam to be held on this date

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 09:10 pm IST

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer prelims date: Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct preliminary exam for Assistant Branch Officer on September 10, 2025.

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer prelims date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification announcing that the preliminary competitive examination for the post of Assistant Branch Officer (Advt. No. 37/2025) will be conducted on September 10, 2025.

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer prelims date: The exam will be held at designated centres across 11 districts of the state. As per the schedule, candidates will appear for the General Knowledge (Objective) paper on September 10 from 12 noon to 2:15 pm.(Santosh Kumar)
BPSC Assistant Branch Officer prelims date: The exam will be held at designated centres across 11 districts of the state. As per the schedule, candidates will appear for the General Knowledge (Objective) paper on September 10 from 12 noon to 2:15 pm.(Santosh Kumar)

The exam will be held at designated centres across 11 districts of the state. As per the schedule, candidates will appear for the General Knowledge (Objective) paper on September 10 from 12 noon to 2:15 pm.

NEET PG Result 2025 out at natboard.edu.in, check it now

A total of 41 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The posts fall under Pay Level 7, with a salary ranging from 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university by the last date for submission of the application.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officer results when out

Age Limit (as on August 1, 2025):

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 37 years for unreserved male candidates

40 years for backward class and extremely backward class (male and female) and unreserved female candidates

42 years for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates (male and female)

The Commission has advised candidates to carefully check the official notification for detailed instructions before appearing for the exam.

Study abroad: Borders can’t hold back dreams: Why education must rise above geopolitics

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / BPSC Assistant Branch Officer preliminary exam 2025 schedule announced, exam to be held on this date
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On