SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Probationary Officer results when out

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India has not yet released SBI PO Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer posts written examination can check the results when out on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The Bank has not shared the date and time of the results' announcement. However, as per the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025....Read More

The recruitment exam for Probationary Officer posts was held on August 2, 4, and 5, 2025. It consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and lasted one hour.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be able to appear for the main examination, which will be held in September 2025. The admit cards for the main exam will be released on the official website in August or September.

This recruitment drive is for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates.