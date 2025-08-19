CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 declared, here’s the direct link to check Chhattisgarh board marks

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the results of the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Second Main/Attempt Examinations 2025. Students who appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary exams can now access their results online through the board’s official website — cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Students who appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary exams can now access their results online through the board’s official website — cgbse.nic.in(CGBSE website)

Steps to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025:

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link for High School (Class 10) 2nd Main/Attempt Result 2025 or Higher Secondary (Class 12) 2nd Main/Attempt Result 2025, as per your requirement.

Enter your roll number and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Earlier this year, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had announced the annual Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 7, 2025. The Class 10 board examinations were conducted between March 3 and March 24, 2025, while the Class 12 board examinations were held from March 1 to March 28, 2025.