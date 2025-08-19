Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 declared, here’s the direct link to check Chhattisgarh board marks

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 09:47 pm IST

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: CGBSE has released the results for Class 10 and Class 12 Second Main/Attempt Examinations 2025. 

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the results of the High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Second Main/Attempt Examinations 2025. Students who appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary exams can now access their results online through the board’s official website — cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Students who appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary exams can now access their results online through the board’s official website — cgbse.nic.in(CGBSE website)
CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Students who appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary exams can now access their results online through the board’s official website — cgbse.nic.in(CGBSE website)

Steps to check CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025:

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Branch Officer preliminary exam 2025 schedule announced

Click on the link for High School (Class 10) 2nd Main/Attempt Result 2025 or Higher Secondary (Class 12) 2nd Main/Attempt Result 2025, as per your requirement.

Enter your roll number and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

NEET PG Result 2025 out at natboard.edu.in, check it now

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

Direct link to check CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025

Direct link to check CGBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Earlier this year, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had announced the annual Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 7, 2025. The Class 10 board examinations were conducted between March 3 and March 24, 2025, while the Class 12 board examinations were held from March 1 to March 28, 2025.

Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 declared, here's direct link and how to check at mscepune.in

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 declared, here’s the direct link to check Chhattisgarh board marks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On