Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 declared, here's direct link and how to check at mscepune.in

Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) on Monday, August 18, declared the results of the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025. The examination is a key step for candidates aspiring to qualify for teaching posts in the state. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra TAIT exam 2025 can now download their results online. The scorecards have been made available on the official website of MSCE — mscepune.in.(mscepune.in)

The TAIT 2025 exam was conducted in two phases across 26 districts of Maharashtra — the first round from May 27 to May 30, and the second from June 2 to June 5. The exam saw a very good response: while more than 2.28 lakh candidates registered, around 2.11 lakh actually appeared for the test.

Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra TAIT exam 2025 can now download their results online. The scorecards have been made available on the official website of MSCE — mscepune.in.

How to check Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025

To download the scorecard, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) at mscepune.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘TAIT 2025 Result’.

A new page will open for the online examination score display.

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login fields.

The TAIT 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates can also access the direct login page for their results here:

TAIT 2025 Result Link.

The TAIT examination plays a significant role in the teacher recruitment process in Maharashtra. With the results now declared, successful candidates can move forward in the selection procedures for teaching positions across the state.