BPSC releases updated exam calendar at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, check dates of 71st CCE and other upcoming exams

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has released its updated exam calendar which includes the dates and other details of several upcoming exams. Candidates willing to appear for the exams can check the schedule on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC has released updated exam calendar at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check dates here.

As per the exam calendar, following are some of the important examinations and their schedule:

1. Integrated CCE 71st

Number of vacancies: 1298

Prelims exam date: September 13, 2025.

2. Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher in Simultala Residential School, Jamui

Number of vacancies: 26

Prelims exam date: September 20, 2025.

3. Special Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025

Number of vacancies: 7279

Prelims exam date: November/ December, 2025.

4. Assistant Section Officer

Number of vacancies: 41

Prelims exam date: September 10, 2025.

5. Motor Vehicle Inspector

Number of vacancies: 28

Prelims exam date: August 9 and August 10, 2025.

6. Vice Principal and equivalent in ITI under Labour resources Dept.

Number of vacancies: 50

Prelims exam date: August 17, 2025.

7. Mineral Development Officer

Number of vacancies: 50

Prelims exam date: August 9 and August 10, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that recently, the commission had postponed the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025. The exam was originally scheduled for September 10, 2025.

Similarly, the Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was previously scheduled for September 13, 2025.

Candidates can check the exam calendar of BPSC through this direct link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.