IIT Indore, Mehta Family Foundation partner to launch 2 academic schools in Sustainability and Biomedical Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore today announced a partnership with the Bhupat & Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation (MFF),establish two new academic schools: Mehta Family School of Sustainability and Mehta Family School of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering. IIT Indore, Mehta Family Foundation Partner to launch 2 academic achools(Handout)

Also read: IIT Bombay launches certificate course in ‘Supply Chain Analytics with AI & ML,’ enrolments open; check details

The Mehta Family School of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering will be a pioneering academic and research hub at the intersection of Biology, Technology, Data, and AI, the institute said.

The Mehta Family School of Sustainability will be an institution dedicated to climate-conscious innovation, leadership, and knowledge creation and will launch India’s first BTech program in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering, the institute informed.

Also read: IIT-Guwahati students protest fee rise; management says 'small group' against hike

The formal exchange of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place in New Delhi in the presence of Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology; Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; . Rahul Mehta, Founder of the Mehta Family Foundation; Dr. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore; Prof. Gobardhan Das, Director, IISER Bhopal; and Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, in the presence of Prof. Shankar Subramaniam, University of California, San Diego; Prof. Ananth Y Grama, Purdue University; and Prof. Rajesh Gupta, University of California, San Diego, among other distinguished guests from the IIT academia.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, said, “…The Mehta Family Foundation’s ability to identify thematic areas that closely mirror the government’s science and technology priorities is commendable. Such efforts strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem and contribute meaningfully to our long-term national goals in research and education.”

Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said, “It’s inspiring to see the convergence of engineering and biology being harnessed to address future’s grand challenges. IITs are nurturing a vibrant biotech ecosystem, and the Mehta Family Foundation’s initiatives are adding significant momentum. Their long-term vision and clear scientific agendas align well with emerging national frameworks like the Bio-E3 policy. This kind of support helps industrialise innovation and ensures India continues to lead across key science and technology parameters globally.”

Dr. Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore said this partnership with is the first single largest philanthropic contribution to IIT Indore.

“... MFF, along with its financial support, brings a deep network of academic expertise, industry leaders, and international collaborators. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in interdisciplinary education and research that addresses critical societal issues.