IIT Bombay launches certificate course in ‘Supply Chain Analytics with AI & ML,’ enrolments open; check details

IIT Bombay is accepting applications for its new certificate course in Supply Chain Analytics with AI and ML Applications. IIT Bombay has launched a certificate course in ‘Supply Chain Analytics with AI & ML,’ Classes will begin in October 2025. (HT_PRINT/file)

Offered by IIT Bombay's Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR), the six-month course has been launched through Great Learning, and begins in October 2025.

The course is designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty to equip working professionals with an industry-aligned curriculum in supply chain analytics with AI and ML applications.

Learners will be provided with five integrated modules wherein they will understand diverse topics including introduction to data-driven supply chain analytics, demand forecasting and planning, data-driven inventory models, supply chain network design and optimisation, and transportation and risk analysis. The course will also focus on hands-on learning through case studies, and scenario discussions covering advanced inventory models, network designs, machine learning algorithms for demand forecasting, and GenAI for scenario planning.

Notably, the course is tailored for supply chain and operations professionals, consultants, and data and business intelligence professionals in logistics, procurement, inventory, or operations.

In addition, it is also ideal for emerging leaders seeking a strong foundation in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning within the supply chain domain.

Learners will benefit from weekly live sessions by IIT Bombay faculty and gain an end-to-end understanding of supply chain analytics.

Prof. Usha Ananthakumar Dean Educational Outreach, IIT Bombay, stated that the Certificate in Supply Chain Analytics with AI and ML Applications is a critical step forward in equipping professionals to navigate the increasingly complex and dynamic global supply landscape.

“The curriculum integrates cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools, thereby empowering learners to drive data-informed decisions and unlock new efficiencies across the supply chain. We believe this certificate will create a pool of capable supply chain leaders who can strengthen national and global logistics networks, ensuring resilience, innovation, and sustainability in the years to come. With this offering, IIT Bombay continues its commitment to making world-class education accessible to working professionals across geographies,” Prof. Ananthakumar added.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, spoke about the course and said, "As global commerce accelerates and supply chains become the backbone of an increasingly interconnected world, businesses need leaders who can go beyond managing operations — they need innovators who can transform them. AI is revolutionising supply chains: enabling predictive analytics, real-time optimisation, and smarter, faster decisions at every stage, from sourcing to delivery. This course equips professionals with the skills to harness AI, data, and technology to build resilient, future-ready supply networks that drive competitive advantage."

Who is eligible

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50% or equivalent CGPA.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIT Bombay.