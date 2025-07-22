India to soon lead with largest AI-ready school population, says Jayant Chaudhary as Skill India Mission marks 10 years

India is aiming to become the home to world’s largest network of school students who are actively using and applying artificial intelligence (AI), within the next six months, This was informed by Jayant Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE and Minister of State, Education Department in the Government of India. The ‘BharatSkillNxt 2025’ event was attended by Union MoS Jayant Chaudhary, Jitin Prasada, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, and a host of other dignitaries,

Addressing the ‘BharatSkillNxt 2025’ event, which marks the 10th anniversary celebrations of Skill India Mission, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Chaudhary said, “In the next six months, India’s school-going population could make a powerful global statement—that we are home to the world’s largest network of young learners who are not just being introduced to AI, but actively using and applying it. This is the future we are building—bold, tech-savvy, and ready to lead.”

Chaudhary highlighted that the Skill India journey has showed that skilling is a foundation, and not merely a fallback. He said, “Whether it’s veterans retraining, rural women discovering entrepreneurship, or young students embracing AI, every story reaffirms that India’s future lies in recognizing talent, restoring dignity to work, and creating opportunity through skill.”

“Initiatives like SOAR—integrating AI from the school level—signal India’s ambition to not only embrace technology but to lead in it. As we move towards Viksit Bharat 2047, it is clear that India will not become a developed nation by chance—but by design. And at the heart of that design is our people—skilled, confident, and future-ready," the minister added.

Notably, the 10 year celebrations of Skill India Mission marked the mission’s achievements and unveiled a futuristic roadmap for India’s skilling ecosystem.

Several key initiatives aimed at shaping the future of India’s skilling landscape were launched during the occasion. These included the IndiaSkills 2025–2026 Operational Guidelines and Registration Portal, SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), NCVET’s KaushalVerse Digital Enterprise Portal, Assessment Agencies and Awarding Body Guidelines, and the All New Apprenticeship Training Portal. Reports and handbooks released included the India Semiconductor Workforce Strategy, Skill Impact Bond Report, Decentralized Planning Book, and the JSS Employability Skills Trainer Handbook, as informed in a press statement.

Also attending the program was Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics & IT. Addressing the gathering, he said, “As we mark the 10th anniversary of the Skill India Mission, it is clear that skilling is not just a priority—it is the remote that holds the key to India’s transformation.”

Prasada added, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are witnessing a generational shift in how we prepare our youth—empowering them to compete, contribute, and lead not just in India, but globally. From integrating AI education at the school level through SOAR, to ensuring our youth are job-ready or enterprise-ready, we are investing in skills that change lives.”

Likewise, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, said the celebrations marked a powerful shift in India’s educational philosophy, where skills and knowledge go hand in hand, and where every form of learning counts.

Dr Majumdar pointed out that the National Credit Framework and initiatives like SOAR and AI-integrated learning from school level are playing a major role in building true choice, mobility, and opportunity into our system.

“From rural heartlands to technology hubs, we are seeing a generation of learners—especially our daughters—rising with confidence, creativity and curiosity. This is not just about preparing youth for employment; it is about preparing them for life. Together—with MSDE, the Ministry of Education, states, academia and industry—we are building a Kaushal Bharat for a Vikshit Bharat.”

MoU signed during program

On the occasion, many high-impact MoUs were exchanged reaffirming the government’s commitment to public-private and international collaborations. These include the MoU between MSDE and the Government of the French Republic.

HE Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France, who signed the MoU, said that the Indo-French partnership in the field of vocational education and skill development reflects a shared vision for the future.

He emphasised that the MoU is a bridge between two nations committed to empowering youth, building resilient economies, and promoting social mobility through skill-based learning.

“From joint curricula to Centres of Excellence, from talent exchange to innovation-led training, we are laying the foundation of a future-ready workforce,” Mathou said.

Additionally, other MoUs included partnerships between NSTI Bangalore and SLN Technology under the DST scheme, NSTI Mumbai and ICICI Foundation for rural incubation, and a series of Flexi MoUs between RDSDEs and prominent industry and academic institutions, including Dixon Technologies, Microsoft, HCL, Apollo MedSkills, and premier institutions like IIT Patna, IIIT Una, RRU Gandhinagar, IIT Hyderabad, and NIT Agartala under PMKVY’s institutional strengthening strategy, the statement added.

Meanwhile, during the programme, candidates from the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), JSS, PM Vishwakarma, Skill Impact Bond, and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) shared their experiences, showcasing the tangible on-ground impact of MSDE schemes.

Moreover, high-achieving candidates from the flagship schemes were also felicitated, and six best-performing ITIs were honored.

Other guests to attend the event included Ambika G L Valmiki, MP, Ananthapur, Andhra Phradesh, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha MP, Punjab, and Rajit Punhani, Secretary, MSDE.

In addition, senior policymakers, industry leaders, sectoral experts, and beneficiaries from across the country attended the event.