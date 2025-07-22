DU Admissions 2025: Course fee submission window closes on July 23, check details here

A total of 80,015 aspirants for Delhi University’s first round of undergraduate admissions have accepted the allocated seats while colleges have approved 31,088 applications as Monday marked the deadline for accepting seats. DU Admissions 2025: The last date to submit course fee is July 23, 2025. (File Photo)

Further, Wednesday is the last date to pay the course fee online, with 17,702 payments already made till 6.47pm on Monday, according to the CSAS-UG 2025 data.

The university’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) released its first allotment list on Saturday, giving candidates until July 21 to accept seats and until July 23 to pay the fees online.

This year, cut-offs for most humanities courses have remained well above 900, with Hindu College registering the highest overall cut-off this year with 950.58 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons) Political Science in the General category.

The second round of seat allocation will be released at 5pm on July 28, and the new academic session for first-year students will commence from August 1.