DU to announce CSAS round 2 allocation result on July 28, display vacant seats on July 24

The University of Delhi will announce seat allotment results for the second round of undergraduate admissions on July 28, 2025. When released, candidates can check the DU UG round 2 allotment results on the official website, admissions.uod.ac.in. Delhi University (File Photo)

As per the counselling schedule, the list of vacant seats for the second round of counselling will be released on July 24. Candidates can re-arrange their preferences between July 24 and 25.

Candidates need to accept the seats allocated in the second round between 5 pm on July 28 and 4:59 pm on July 30.

The university has already announced seat allotment results for the first round and a total of 72,659 candidates have accepted their seats.

The university has made 93,166 allocations against 71,624 seats this year, indicating that multiple reallocations and internal movement are expected, a trend seen in previous years.

"More than 93,000 allocations have been done based on the pattern and requirement of previous years, as many students shuffle their seats from one college to another," a senior DU official told PTI.

These seat allocations span 79 undergraduate programmes across 69 colleges and cover various categories including general, Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Sikh Minority, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants, Single Girl Child, and Orphan (male and female).

Delhi University is holding its undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the CSAS UG portal for admission-related updates.