DU UG 2025: Hindu, SRCC, St Stephens see highest cut-offs in humanities, commerce

With Delhi University's first round of seat allocations for the 2025-26 academic year beginning, the Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce and St Stephens are seeing the highest cut-offs in Humanities, Commerce and Science streams. The highest cut-off for the commerce stream was registered by SRCC.(HT_PRINT)

The highest overall cut-off this year was registered by the Hindu College in the General category for the course BA (Hons) Political Science. The cut-off for the course stands at 950.58 out of 1,000.

In the humanities stream, the other front-runners are –

📌BA Programme (History Political Science) at Hindu college - 936.18

📌English (Hons) at St Stephen's College - 926.93

📌Psychology (Hons) at Lady Shri Ram College - 926.53

📌Political Science (Hons) at Miranda House - 925.98

The highest cut-off for the commerce stream was registered by SRCC at 917.43 for the course BCom (Hons), followed by Hindu College at 912.21, Lady Shri Ram College at 906.37, and Hansraj College at 901.71

Humanities and commerce courses are evaluated out of 1,000 based on the top four subjects.

In the science stream, St Stephen's college led with a cut-off of 834.08 out of 1000 for the Mathematics (Hons) course. The other courses with high cut-offs include 678.44 for Zoology (Hons) at Hindu College, and 578.76 for Physics (Hons) at St Stephen's.

Unlike humanities and commerce, most courses in the science stream are scored out of 750 based on the top three subjects, except for Mathematics and Computer Science.

The university made 93,166 allocations in the first round against 71,624 seats, which will very likely be subject to internal movement and reallocations.

The allocation for undergraduate admissions is done through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). This takes into account the candidates' CUET scores and preferences, along with reservation policies.

The last date for accepting the seat in this round is at 4.59 pm on Monday (July 21). The college-level approval will be granted on July 22, while the fee payment will have to be made by July 23.