Delhi University releases first seat allocation list for 2025-26 UG admissions

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday released the first seat allocation list for its ongoing undergraduate admission 2025-26. More than 93,000 allocations have been made for the available 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges under the university, DU officials said. Delhi University. (HT Archive)

“A total of 93,166 allocations have been made. The extra allocations have been made in certain colleges and courses which tend to have vacant seats by the end of admission, according to data from last year’s admission,” said Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission, DU.

Gandhi added that 27,533 candidates had accepted seats by 7pm — within two hours of the allocations going live.

University officials said that in the first round, allocations through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) have been done in the unreserved, other backward classes (OBC), economically weaker section (EWS), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), Sikh minorities, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBd), Kashmiri migrants (KM), single girl child and orphan male and female categories.

According to data, 1,325 allocations have been made in the single girl child category and 259 allocations (127 females and 132 males) have been made in the orphan category.

Candidates can “accept” the allocated seats from Saturday to 4.59 pm on Monday. The colleges can verify and approve the online applications simultaneously, the window for which will close at 4.59 pm on Tuesday.

The last date for online payment of fees by the candidates is Wednesday.

The university will display a list of vacant seats on the dashboard of the candidates at 5pm on Thursday and the window to reorder higher preferences will be open from 5pm on Thursday to 4.59 pm on Friday.

The second list of seat allocations will be released by the university on July 28.

The university said, “The allocations to performance-based courses such as BA (Hons) Hindustani Music, BA (Hons) Karnataka Music, BA (Hons) Percussion Music, BSc in Physical Education Health Education and Sports, Bachelor of Fine Art will be done in the third round. Candidates are advised to see the trial schedules on the website of the respective college or department.”

The academic session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to commence on August 1.