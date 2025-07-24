MIT xPRO, Emeritus team up to launch PG course in AI & Data Science, aim to meet India’s rising demand for AI talent

Massachusetts Institute of Technology's professional development arm, MIT xPRO, is joining forces with Emeritus to launch the Post Graduate Program in Data Science and AI, to equip professionals for the current fast-evolving landscape. MIT xPRO and Emeritus are collaborating to launch the Post Graduate Program in Data Science and AI. Check course details here. (Representative image/AI)

The course will be delivered by the distinguished faculty at MIT, in a flexible online format, through self-paced videos. It provides access to 25+ industry-relevant tools and libraries, making it ideal for working professionals, as informed in a press statement.

Learners will gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools and libraries, build end-to-end AI/ML solutions.

The programme also offers a 2-week capstone project to solve real-world challenges.

From foundational techniques to advanced applications in deep learning, NLP, and generative AI, the curriculum enables learners to solve real-world problems with confidence and expertise.

Professionals aiming to transition into or grow within the dynamic field of data science and advanced analytics can opt for the course.

In addition, the program is also ideal for data analysts and business analysts seeking to enhance their analytical capabilities or pivot into more specialised data science roles.

Moreover, tech professionals looking to apply data science techniques to solve real-world challenges and build future-ready, AI-powered solutions will also benefit significantly through this course.

Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, spoke about the program and said that the course is designed to close that gap between ambition and capability, giving professionals the mindset, tools, and confidence to lead the AI revolution.

“This program stands out because of its real-world focus, it’s not about learning AI in isolation, but about using it to solve business problems that matter,” Singhal added.

Salient features of the program:

Through this program, learners will be able to:

Make strategic decisions by using data as a key driver of business growth and efficiency Build and deploy models using Python and Google Colab, gaining hands-on experience with key tools used by data science professionals. Translate technical results into business insights, bridging the gap between complex data outputs and executive-level decision-making Create a portfolio of real-world AI projects showcasing their ability to apply machine learning techniques to solve practical business problems Master next-gen AI tools and techniques, including ML and GenAI, to stay future-ready in an evolving data and AI landscape.

Course details:

Start Date: September 29, 2025 Duration: 9 Months Format: Online + Live Online Fee: INR 2,60,000 + GST

Eligibility:

Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree or higher. They should have basic knowledge of math, excel, dataset usage and exposure to programming concepts.

Meanwhile, the program is also open to learners with no prior programming experience (but additional efforts may be required), the release added.

Participants will be awarded a certificate of completion from MIT xPRO upon successful completion of the program with a minimum grading of 75%.

For more information, visit the official website here.