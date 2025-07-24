TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 on July 25, how to download Tamil Nadu HSE + 2 supply results

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the results of HSE Second Year or Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025 on Friday, July 25, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. TN Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 will be declared on July 25, 2025. (HT file)

An official notice issued by the DGE TN informed that students will be able to download their marksheets from the official website by afternoon. Students will need to click on the HSE Second Year Supplementary Exam Jun/Jul 2025 result link.

Students will need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth to download their marksheet.

Meanwhile, students can also apply for a copy of answer sheet. To do so, they should visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations concerned between July 28, 2025 and July 29, 2025, from 11 AM to 5 PM. Students will need to register by paying a fee of Rs.275/- for each subject.

The date to download the copy of the answer sheet will be informed later on the website. Further, candidates who have received copy of answer sheet will be notified later on the date to apply for re-sit/revaluation.

Notably, the HSE+2 supplementary examinations 2025 were conducted from June 25 to July 2. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

It may also be mentioned here that the DGE announced the annual HSE or 12th exam result on May 8, 2025. The exams were held from March 3 to 25. The overall pass percentage in the annual HSE +2 examination was 95.03 per cent. A total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the exam this year, of whom 7,53,142 passed.

TN HSE +2 Supply Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download to the HSE +2 Supplementary Results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of DGE TN.