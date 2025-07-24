UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2025 on July 26, check timing and more

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, has released the schedule for the Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2025. Students appearing for the compartment exams can check the schedule on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2025 will be held on July 26, 2025. (Representative image/HT file)

As per the schedule, the compartment exams for both Class 10 and 12 will be conducted on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Also read: Student from shelter home celebrates first day of college with 16-km run to promote education and fitness

The exams will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, and the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The Class 10 compartment exam will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM, and Class 12 compartment exam will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The compartment exams will serve as an opportunity for students to improve their marks obtained in the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations.

This year, the UP Board Class 10 Resutls were declared on April 25, 2025. The examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was recorded at 90.11 per cent.

Also read: IIT Indore, Mehta Family Foundation partner to launch 2 academic schools in Sustainability and Biomedical Engineering

Likewise, the UP Board Class 12 results 2025 were also declared on April 25, 2025. An overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent was recorded. Of these, the pass percentage of girls was 86.37 per cent, and that of boys was 76.60 per cent.

Also read: IIT Bombay launches certificate course in ‘Supply Chain Analytics with AI & ML,’ enrolments open; check details

The UPMSP Class 12 board examination was also conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025, in two shifts.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of UPMSP.