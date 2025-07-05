BPSC 71st CCE Prelims postponed, another exam's date revised

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025. The exam, which was originally scheduled for September 10, will now be conducted on September 13. BPSC 71st CCE Prelims postponed (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The commission also informed that the Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination under advertisement number 37/2025 will be held on September 10 instead of September 13.

The official notification signed by BPSC's examination controller is available at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Recently, BPSC added 34 vacancies to the 71st CCE, after which the total number of vacancies to be filled through the examination stands at 1,298.

Candidates with a graduation or equivalent degree and who meet the post-wise age limit are eligible to appear for this examination.

The BPSC CCE prelims examination serves as a screening test for the mains examination. It is taken using objective-type multiple-choice questions. The duration of the prelims examination is two hours, during which candidates need to attempt 150 questions.

There will be 1/3rd negative marking for wrong answers in the prelims examination.

Candidates had to pay ₹200 as a biometric fee and the application fee of ₹600 for the test. SC, ST candidates of Bihar, female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar and Divyang candidates with 40 per cent or more disability had to pay ₹150.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website of BPSC.