BSPHCL admit card for Technician grade 3 released at bsphcl.co.in, direct link

Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited or BSPHCL has released admit cards for the Technician grade 3 recruitment examination. Candidates can download the BSPHCL technician grade 3 admit card from bsphcl.co.in. The direct link is given below. BSPHCL admit card for Technician grade 3 out(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA scorecards today at cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates need to use the application number or login ID along with the date of birth to download the admit card.

BSPHCL admit card 2025 direct link

The recruitment examination will be held in the Computer-Based Test or CBT mode in seven districts from July 11 to 22.

If a candidate is unable to download the admit cards, s/he can email at bsphelrecpat@gmail.com along with a copy of the application number. Such candidates can also contact at 9513253397.

Also read: IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration underway at ibps.in, check eligibility, pay scale and more

Here are some important exam day instructions candidates should know-

There will be 100 questions in the exam with no negative marking. The test will last 90 minutes. Candidates need to reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Once the gates are closed, they will not be allowed to enter. Further, candidates can leave the exam venue only after the test is over. Candidates must bring the admit card, a photo ID (both original and xerox copies) to the exam venue. They must follow the instructions given on the admit card. Candidates have been asked not to wear shoes and high heels. They can not carry watches, books, bits of paper, newspapers, electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, headphones, cameras, scanners, calculators, storage devices, etc. If a candidate is found with any of these items, his/her candidature may be rejected and legal/criminal action may be taken. Candidates can carry a blue or black transparent pen. There will be CCTV monitoring at the exam venue and candidates will go through frisking before entering the exam hall. Attendance will be taken using IRIS scanner-based biometric authentication. Paper for rough work will be provided at the exam venue and it will be collected back after the exam is over.

For more details, click here.