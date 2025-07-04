Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Results announced at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: July 4, 2025 3:30 PM IST

    CUET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: NTA has announced the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG result at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their scorecards using application numbers and passwords.

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Results declared
    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Results declared

    CUET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 results. Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in CUET UG result 2025 direct link...Read More

    Before this, the agency released the CUET UG final answer key. Candidates can download it from the official website. 

    CUET UG 2025 final answer key download link

     In the CUET result 2025 notification, NTAshared key information such as number of candidates and subject-wise highest marks. 

    To download individual scorecards, candidates will need to use their application numbers and passwords. 

    NTA conducted the examination from May 13 to June 3. The agency conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for candidates whose exams were scheduled for May 13 and 16.

    The CUET UG provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

    How to check CUET UG result 2025

    1. Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

    2. Click on CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. Enter your login details and submit.

    4. Check and download the result.

    After the CUET UG result, qualified candidates can apply for admission. Since there is no centralised counselling process, candidates need to apply separately for each university. Some of them have already started the process. 

    Check live updates on CUET UG result 2025 below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 4, 2025 3:30 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: How to check scores

    1. Go to the official website
    2. Open the CUET UG scorecard link
    3. Enter your application number and password
    4. Submit and view the scorecard.
    July 4, 2025 3:14 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Subject-wise highest scores

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Subject-wise highest scores in CUET UG 2025 are:

    English: 241.96

    Hindi: 238.06

    Assamese: 220.00

    Bengali: 244.00

    Gujarati: 166.00

    Kannada: 232.00

    Malayalam: 238.00

    Marathi: 244.00

    Odia: 219.00

    Punjabi: 250.00

    Tamil: 241.00

    Telugu: 178.00

    Urdu: 250.00

    Accountancy / Book Keeping: 249.76

    Agriculture: 228.40

    Anthropology: 208.00

    Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry: 249.70

    Business Studies: 250.00

    Chemistry: 247.64

    Environmental Science: 185.00

    Computer Science / Information: 239.50

    Practices

    Economics / Business Economics: 244.45

    Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts: 248.33

    Geography / Geology: 250.00

    History: 249.60

    Home Science: 234.33

    Knowledge Tradition - Practices in India: 187.00

    Mass Media / Mass Communication: 7141 5267 204.50

    Mathematics / Applied Mathematics: 243.70

    Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Music): 242.00

    Physical Education (Yoga, Sports): 219.00

    Physics: 237.00

    Political Science: 249.60

    Psychology: 250.00

    Sanskrit: 244.00

    Sociology: 245.40

    General Aptitude Test: 203.36

    July 4, 2025 3:03 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Toppers' names not shared

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: NTA did not share the names of subject-wise toppers along with the CUET UG result.

    July 4, 2025 3:02 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Medium-wise number of candidates who appeared for the test

    Assamese: 1,493

    Bengali: 4,869

    English: 8,73,115

    Gujarati: 233

    Hindi: 1,85,605

    Kannada: 46

    Malayalam: 412

    Marathi: 113

    Odia: 214

    Punjabi: 78

    Tamil: 3,450

    Telugu: 128

    Urdu: 215

    July 4, 2025 2:59 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Gender-wise number of candidates

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Gender-wise number of candidates who registered and appeared for the exam are-

    Female 

    Registered: 6,47,934 

    Appeared: 5,23,988

    Male 

    Registered: 7,06,760 

    Appeared: 5,47, 744

    Third Gender

    Registered: 5 

    Appeared: 3

    July 4, 2025 2:54 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Category-wise number of candidates

    EWS 

    Registered: 73,017 

    Appeared: 60,315

    General 

    Registered: 6,08,705 

    Appeared: 4,75,051

    OBC- (Non-Creamy Layer) 

    Registered: 4,44,227 

    Appeared: 3,59,264

    SC 

    Registered: 1,44,289 

    Appeared: 1,14,751

    ST 

    Registered: 84,461 

    Appeared: 62,354

    July 4, 2025 2:46 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Over 13 lakh registered, 10 lakh+ appeared

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: NTA announced that this year, 13,54,699 unique candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance test, of whom 10,71 ,735 appeared.

    July 4, 2025 2:32 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Direct link

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Here is the direct link to check CUET UG result/scorecards

    July 4, 2025 2:32 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Results declared

    NTA has announced the CUET UG result 2025.

    July 4, 2025 2:22 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Login credentials needed 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: To download individual scorecards, candidates will need to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

    July 4, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Check exam dates 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA conducted the examination from May 13 to June 3. The agency conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for candidates whose exams were scheduled for May 13 and 16.

    July 4, 2025 1:51 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Provisional answer key date 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: The CUET UG provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

    July 4, 2025 1:25 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Check marking scheme

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: For multiple choice questions, candidates need to choose one correct answer. 

    i. Correct answer: Five marks (+5)

    ii. Incorrect answer marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

    iii. Unanswered/un-attepmted will be given no mark (0).

    July 4, 2025 12:40 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Steps to check marks when announced

    1. Open the NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in
    2. Click on the CUET UG result link displayed on the home page
    3. Enter your login details
    4. Check and download the result.
    July 4, 2025 12:12 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: What after results are declared?

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: After the CUET UG result, qualified candidates can apply for admission. Since there is no centrelised counselling process, candidates need to apply separately for each university. Some of them have already started the process.

    July 4, 2025 11:19 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Will NTA allow re-checking of result?

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: No. There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained, NTA said.

    July 4, 2025 10:49 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Important things to know about admission

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Here are some important things about UG admission through CUET that candidates should know-

    1. Merely appearing in CUET UG does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to the desired University. The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and other criteria.
    2. Admissions are handled at the university level. After the declaration of the CUET UG 2025 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET UG score and the other criteria of the respective university.
    3. For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates need to refer to the website of the applied university.
    July 4, 2025 10:19 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: List of central universities

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: This year, 46 central universities will use CUET UG scores-

    Aligarh Muslim University

    Assam University

    Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

    Banaras Hindu University

    Central University of Andhra Pradesh

    Central University of South Bihar

    Central University of Gujarat

    Central University of Haryana

    Central University of Himachal Pradesh

    Central University of Jammu

    Central University of Jharkhand

    Central University of Karnataka

    Central University of Kashmir

    Central University of Kerala

    Central University of Odisha

    Central University of Punjab

    Central University of Rajasthan

    Central University of Tamil Nadu

    Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

    Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

    Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

    Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

    Jamia Millia Islamia

    Jawaharlal Nehru University

    Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

    Manipur University

    Maulana Azad National Urdu University

    Mizoram University

    Nagaland University

    North Eastern Hill University

    Pondicherry University

    Rajiv Gandhi University

    Sikkim University

    Tezpur University

    The English and Foreign Languages University

    Tripura University

    University of Allahabad

    University of Delhi

    University of Hyderabad

    Visva Bharati University

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University

    Central Sanskrit University, Delhi

    Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

    National Sanskrit University

    Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

    Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University

    July 4, 2025 9:41 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: What happens after result announcement

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: After the result announcement, candidates can apply for admission based on their scores. They are advised to regularly visit university websites for updates.

    July 4, 2025 9:09 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: List of top DU colleges

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Applying for Delhi University admission through CUET UG 2025? Here is the list of the top seven colleges.

    Read Next

    July 4, 2025 8:58 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Marking scheme

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Here is the CUET UG 2025 marking scheme-

    Correct answer: +5

    Incorrect answer: -1

    Questions not attempted: 0

    July 4, 2025 8:38 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: About toppers' list

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: In the CUET UG result notification, NTA will also share subject-wise names of toppers and their marks. When available, the CUET UG toppers' list will be shared here. 

    July 4, 2025 8:06 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Login details required to check the result

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Candidates need to use the following details to check their results-

    1. CUET UG application number
    2. Date of birth.
    July 4, 2025 8:05 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check scores

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: After the result announcement, candidates can follow these steps to check their results-

    1. Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
    2. Open the CUET UG 2025 scorecard download link.
    3. Provide your login details and submit.
    4. Check and download the CUET scorecard.
    July 4, 2025 8:04 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Where to check scorecards when released

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: When released, candidates can check and download the CUET UG scorecards from the official webiste, cuet.nta.nic.in. 

    July 4, 2025 8:04 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Result time not confirmed 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA shared the result date for CUET UG through its official X handle. However, the result time was not informed.

    July 4, 2025 8:03 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Results today

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: NTA will announce the CUET UG result 2025 today, July 4. 

    News education CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Results announced at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes