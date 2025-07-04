CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Results announced at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link
NTA has announced the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG result at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their scorecards using application numbers and passwords.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 results. Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in
Before this, the agency released the CUET UG final answer key. Candidates can download it from the official website.
CUET UG 2025 final answer key download link
In the CUET result 2025 notification, NTA shared key information such as number of candidates and subject-wise highest marks.
To download individual scorecards, candidates will need to use their application numbers and passwords.
NTA conducted the examination from May 13 to June 3. The agency conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for candidates whose exams were scheduled for May 13 and 16.
The CUET UG provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.
How to check CUET UG result 2025
1. Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 link available on the home page.
3. Enter your login details and submit.
4. Check and download the result.
After the CUET UG result, qualified candidates can apply for admission. Since there is no centralised counselling process, candidates need to apply separately for each university. Some of them have already started the process.
Check live updates on CUET UG result 2025 below.
Subject-wise highest scores
Subject-wise highest scores in CUET UG 2025 are:
English: 241.96
Hindi: 238.06
Assamese: 220.00
Bengali: 244.00
Gujarati: 166.00
Kannada: 232.00
Malayalam: 238.00
Marathi: 244.00
Odia: 219.00
Punjabi: 250.00
Tamil: 241.00
Telugu: 178.00
Urdu: 250.00
Accountancy / Book Keeping: 249.76
Agriculture: 228.40
Anthropology: 208.00
Biology/ Biological Science/ Biotechnology /Biochemistry: 249.70
Business Studies: 250.00
Chemistry: 247.64
Environmental Science: 185.00
Computer Science / Information: 239.50
Practices
Economics / Business Economics: 244.45
Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts: 248.33
Geography / Geology: 250.00
History: 249.60
Home Science: 234.33
Knowledge Tradition - Practices in India: 187.00
Mass Media / Mass Communication: 7141 5267 204.50
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics: 243.70
Performing Arts (Dance, Drama, Music): 242.00
Physical Education (Yoga, Sports): 219.00
Physics: 237.00
Political Science: 249.60
Psychology: 250.00
Sanskrit: 244.00
Sociology: 245.40
General Aptitude Test: 203.36
Toppers' names not shared
NTA did not share the names of subject-wise toppers along with the CUET UG result.
Medium-wise number of candidates who appeared for the test
Assamese: 1,493
Bengali: 4,869
English: 8,73,115
Gujarati: 233
Hindi: 1,85,605
Kannada: 46
Malayalam: 412
Marathi: 113
Odia: 214
Punjabi: 78
Tamil: 3,450
Telugu: 128
Urdu: 215
Gender-wise number of candidates
Gender-wise number of candidates who registered and appeared for the exam are-
Female
Registered: 6,47,934
Appeared: 5,23,988
Male
Registered: 7,06,760
Appeared: 5,47, 744
Third Gender
Registered: 5
Appeared: 3
Category-wise number of candidates
EWS
Registered: 73,017
Appeared: 60,315
General
Registered: 6,08,705
Appeared: 4,75,051
OBC- (Non-Creamy Layer)
Registered: 4,44,227
Appeared: 3,59,264
SC
Registered: 1,44,289
Appeared: 1,14,751
ST
Registered: 84,461
Appeared: 62,354
Over 13 lakh registered, 10 lakh+ appeared
NTA announced that this year, 13,54,699 unique candidates registered for the undergraduate entrance test, of whom 10,71,735 appeared.
Direct link
Here is the direct link to check CUET UG result/scorecards
Results declared
NTA has announced the CUET UG result 2025.
Check marking scheme
For multiple choice questions, candidates need to choose one correct answer.
i. Correct answer: Five marks (+5)
ii. Incorrect answer marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
iii. Unanswered/un-attepmted will be given no mark (0).
What after results are declared?
After the CUET UG result, qualified candidates can apply for admission. Since there is no centralised counselling process, candidates need to apply separately for each university. Some of them have already started the process.
Will NTA allow re-checking of result?
No. There will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained, NTA said.
Important things to know about admission
Here are some important things about UG admission through CUET that candidates should know-
- Merely appearing in CUET UG does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to the desired University. The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and other criteria.
- Admissions are handled at the university level. After the declaration of the CUET UG 2025 result by NTA, the respective CUs will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET UG score and the other criteria of the respective university.
- For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates need to refer to the website of the applied university.
List of central universities
This year, 46 central universities will use CUET UG scores-
Aligarh Muslim University
Assam University
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
Banaras Hindu University
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kashmir
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Odisha
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
Manipur University
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Mizoram University
Nagaland University
North Eastern Hill University
Pondicherry University
Rajiv Gandhi University
Sikkim University
Tezpur University
The English and Foreign Languages University
Tripura University
University of Allahabad
University of Delhi
University of Hyderabad
Visva Bharati University
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
National Sanskrit University
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University
What happens after result announcement
After the result announcement, candidates can apply for admission based on their scores. They are advised to regularly visit university websites for updates.
List of top DU colleges
Applying for Delhi University admission through CUET UG 2025? Here is the list of the top seven colleges.
Marking scheme
Here is the CUET UG 2025 marking scheme-
Correct answer: +5
Incorrect answer: -1
Questions not attempted: 0
About toppers' list
In the CUET UG result notification, NTA will also share subject-wise names of toppers and their marks. When available, the CUET UG toppers' list will be shared here.
