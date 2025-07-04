CUET UG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Results announced at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link

CUET Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 results. Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in CUET UG result 2025 direct link...Read More

Before this, the agency released the CUET UG final answer key. Candidates can download it from the official website.

CUET UG 2025 final answer key download link

In the CUET result 2025 notification, NTAshared key information such as number of candidates and subject-wise highest marks.

To download individual scorecards, candidates will need to use their application numbers and passwords.

NTA conducted the examination from May 13 to June 3. The agency conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for candidates whose exams were scheduled for May 13 and 16.

The CUET UG provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

How to check CUET UG result 2025

1. Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the result.

After the CUET UG result, qualified candidates can apply for admission. Since there is no centralised counselling process, candidates need to apply separately for each university. Some of them have already started the process.

Check live updates on CUET UG result 2025 below.