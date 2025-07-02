IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration underway at ibps.in, check eligibility, pay scale and more

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has is accepting applications for the recruitment of Hindi Officer for its Mumbai branch. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in. IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Check eligibility, pay scale, selection process, application fee and more.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply is July 15, 2025.

Who is eligible:

As per IBPS, candidates who want to apply for post of Hindi Officer should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria. These include:

Age (As on July 1, 2025): Minimum: The candidate should be minimum 23 years, and Maximum 30 years. In other words, The candidate must have been born not earlier than July 2, 1995 and not later than July 1, 2002.(both dates inclusive). Educational qualifications:

a) Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation.

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as major or elective subject at Graduation.

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi as a major or elective subject and English as medium of examination at degree level.

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English as a major or elective subject and Hindi as medium of examination at degree level.

3. Minimum work experience

The candidate with one year of experience in translation work from English to Hindi and vice-versa of various reports/Documents/ Letters in a bank/financial institution is desirable.

Competency in operating computer is must. Candidate will be required to type/create the translated text documents on his / her own in MS word & Excel in Hindi & English. Exposure/ experience related to development of AI based tools for translation would be an added qualifications, stated the IBPS.

Things to note:

The candidate's integrity should not have been doubtful during his/her Service/career. He/she should not have been punished/penalised during his/her service/career. Cases of CBI or other law enforcement agencies should not be pending against him/her. Good knowledge of operating computers is necessary, especially MS Office.

Pay scale:

The compensation for the post of Hindi Officer is as follows:

POST HINDI OFFICER GRADE E ACADEMIC LEVEL ------ BASIC PAY ₹ 44,900.00 TOTAL EMOLUMENT AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SCALE PER MONTH (APPROX.) ₹ 88,645.00 ANNUAL CTC (APPROX.) (AS PER EXTANT POLICIES) ₹ 16.81 Lakhs

Selection process

The selection process for the recruitment of Hindi Officer comprises the following:

Online Examination Skill Test & Item Writing Exercise Group Exercises Personal Interview.

According to the schedule, these events are scheduled to be conducted between July and August, 2025.

The online exam will consist of 200 questions and the maximum marks will be 200. The duration of the exam will be 140 minutes.

Furthermore, there will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Application fee:

The application fee to apply for the post of IBPS Hindi Officer is ₹1000 + bank charges as applicable. The payment must be made online through Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, and Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

IPBS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025.

Visit the official website at ibps.in. On the home page, click on the link to apply online for various posts at IBPS. For new registration, click on the New Registration tab and provide the necessary information. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. ' Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS.