Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
BPSC Assistant Engineer exam schedule 2025 released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, check timetable here

Jul 01, 2025 10:06 AM IST

BPSC has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.Check the timetable below. 

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has released the schedule for the Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the timetable on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Assistant Engineer exam schedule 2025 is out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the timetable here.
As per the timetable, the examination will be conducted in two shifts on July 17, 18 and 19, 2025. The first shift will be conducted from 11 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 1 PM to 2 PM.

The timetable is given below:

EXAM DATEFIRST SHIFT (11 AM TO 12 NOON)SECOND SHIFT (1 PM TO 2 PM)
JULY 17, 2025GENERAL ENGLISH - PAPER IGENERAL HINDI - PAPER II
JULY 18, 2025GENERAL STUDIES - PAPER IIIGENERAL ENGINEERING SCIENCE - PAPERE IV

 

JULY 19, 2025

V.NO. 29/2025 FOR CIVIL ENGINEERING - PAPER VV.NO. 29/2025 FOR CIVIL ENGINEERING - PAPER VI
V.NO. 30/2025 FOR MECHANICAL ENGINEERING - PAPER VV.NO. 30/2025 FOR MECHANICAL ENGINEERING - PAPER VI
V.NO. 3I/2025 FOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING - PAPER VV.NO. 3I/2025 FOR ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING - PAPER VI

Notably, the written examination will consist of six papers, out of which four papers are compulsory and two papers are optional. The first four papers namely General English, General Hindi, General Studies and General Engineering Science are objective. 

The two optional papers will be in objective form, which will be different for Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. 

In addition, papers of General English and General Hindi will be only qualifying, and candidates should obtain minimum 30 marks in each, i.e. other papers will be evaluated only after obtaining the minimum prescribed marks in both the papers separately.

The recruitment examination is being conducted for the following posts: 

1. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 984 posts

2. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 36 posts

3. Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 4 posts

Check official timetable here

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC. 

