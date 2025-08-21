BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025 released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, check via direct link

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC DSO, AD Answer Key 2025. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination for the recruitment of District Statistical Officer/ Assistant Director can check the provisional answer key on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025 is out at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

The official notice reads, “The provisional answers to the questions of General Studies subject of District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director written (objective) competitive examination under Advertisement No. 38/2025 held on 03.08.2025 are displayed on the website of the Commission from 20.08.2025. Information related to filing objection on the above displayed provisional reply will be made available soon.”

As already notified in the notice, the commission is expected to soon release the date for challenging objections answer key on its official website.

The preliminary examination was conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 PM.

Through this recruitment drive, the BPSC aims to fill a total of 47 vacancies.

BPSC DSO AD Answer Key 2025: How to check answer key

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the BPSC District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director Provisional Answer Key 2025 The Answer Key PDF will be displayed on a new page. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.