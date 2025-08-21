KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 option entry link now active, check it here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has activated the link for option entry for Round 2 KCET and Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Candidates participating in the second phase of counselling can find the link on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.ugc KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Round 2 option entry link is active. The direct link is given here.

It may be mentioned here that the KEA has also released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGCET and UGNEET counselling 2025, and is expected to release the counselling schedule for Round 2 soon.

Also read: DME MP NEET UG round 1 revised allotment result 2025 released at dme.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

KEA had mentioned in an earlier notice that it is mandatory for all eligible candidates to participate in the second round within the stipulated date after the start of the process of entry of options for the second round.

Also read: UPSC Civil Services Mains exam from tomorrow, admit card link and details here

In case candidates do not log in to the online portal at least once or do not give consent, they will be considered as not interested in participating in the second round, and the options of the first round as well as their seat allotment will not be considered, KEA stated.

The first round allotment results were declared on August 2, 2025.

Also read: NTA announces CSIR NET result 2025, direct link to check scores

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to find option entry link

Candidates can find the option entry link for round 2 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. On the home page, go to the Admissions tab. and click on UGCET or UGNEET 2025, as required. Click on the link to enter options for Round 2. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Enter your preferred choices, and submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.