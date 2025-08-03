KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025: Direct link for option entry, fee payment & confirmation slip download here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has started the procedure for choice entry, fee payment and confirmation slip download for KCET Counselling 2025, after the declaration of round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have been allotted engineering seats can find the link on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025: The link for option entry, fee payment and download of confirmation slip is active.

KEA said in an official notice that candidates who entered options in the first round but have not been allotted any seat will not have any choice to choose, but can participate in the second round of seat allotment with their already entered options only after they have compulsorily login to the portal and selected the consent form.

Things to remember about exercising choices:

If the candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, then he/she needs to select Choice 1 on the KEA web- portal. If a candidate feels that the seat allotted to him/her in the first round is acceptable but wishes to participate in the next round for higher order option above the seat allotted, then he/she must exercise Choice 2. Similarly, if a candidate is not satisfied with the allotted seat in the first round but wishes to participate in the next round for better options by surrendering the allotted seat, then he/she should exercise Choice 3. Besides, if a candidate is not satisfied with the allotted seat in the first round as well as not interested to participate in any rounds, he/she should exercise Choice 4. It is mandatory for all eligible candidates to participate in the second round within the stipulated date after the start of the process of entry of options for the second round. If candidates do not log in to the online portal at least once or do not give consent, such candidate will be considered as not interested in participating in the second round, and the options of the first round as well as their seat allotment will not be considered.

The KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 were declared on August 2, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment results by entering their CET Number and Date of Birth in the space provided to check their round 1 seat allotment results.

KCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment: How to check

Candidates can check their allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the round 1 seat allotment results Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your round 1 seat allotment results displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of KEA.