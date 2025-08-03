APSC Recruitment 2025: Applications open for 18 posts of Junior Engineer, check eligibility, pay scale and more

The Assam Public Service Commission, APSC, is accepting applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer under Soil Conservation Department. Eligible candidates who are interested for applying for the post can submit their applications on the official website apsc.gov.in. APSC Recruitment 2025: Apply open for 18 posts of Junior Engineer. The last date to apply is August 15, 2025.

The last date to apply for Junior Engineer recruitment is August 15, 2025, and the last date for payment of application fee is August 17, 2025.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, the APSC will fill 18 posts of Junior Engineer.

Scale of Pay

The scale of pay is categorised into Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees.

Pay scale: ₹ 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- Grade pay: Rs. 8,700/- Pay band: Pay band 2

Eligibility:

Candidates must meet the following requirements to apply for the recruitment process:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Assam. The candidate must possess a 3 (three) year Diploma Course either in Civil Engineering or Agriculture Engineering from a Government recognized Institution. No other diploma holder will be eligible to apply, the official notification states. The Diploma Course must be a regular course, and those obtained through distance mode of Education, by whatever name called, will not be considered. Candidates will be required to upload all necessary documents while applying.

Age:

Prospective applicants should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

It is to be noted here that the age limit of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the Class 10/Class 12 Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Marksheet issued by a recognized Central/State Board/Council where the age or Date of Birth is clearly mentioned.

Application fee:

General category candidates will have to pay a total application fee of ₹297.20, OBC/MOВС category candidates must pay ₹197.20 as application fee, and SC/ST/BPL/PwBD category candidates should pay ₹47.20.