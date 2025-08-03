NEET PG 2025 over, NBEMS warns candidates against sharing exam content; check details here

With the 2025 edition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 over, organising agency National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a warning for candidates through its official WhatsApp channel. NEET PG 2025 over, NBEMS warns candidates against sharing exam content(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NBEMS said that NEET PG candidates can not share any content of the examination for any purpose.

“NBEMS explicitly prohibits the candidate, from reproducing, transmitting or publishing any or some contents of this exam, in whole or in part, in any form or by any means verbal or written, electronic or mechanical for any purpose whatsoever,” the warning message issued on the NBEMS WhatsApp channel reads.

NBEMS said all candidates who appeared for the test learned about the NEET PG non-disclosure agreement in the exam's information bulletin and acknowledged it.

“…NEET-PG is a proprietary examination and is conducted only by NBEMS. The contents of this exam are confidential, proprietary and are owned by NBEMS,” the board said.

“No content of this examination must be shared with friends, acquaintances or third parties including sharing through online means or via social media,” it added.

The board said candidates who violate the NEET PG non-disclosure agreement will be liable for penal action and cancellation of the candidature.

The postgraduate medical entrance test was held in a single shift today, August 3, from 9 am to 12:30 pm on computer-based mode at test centres across the country.

Here is a screenshot of the message shared by the board: