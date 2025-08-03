NEET PG 2025 today; admit card link, exam day guidelines
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 07:55 am IST
NEET PG 2025: The exam will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm on computer-based mode at test centres across the country.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduagte or NEET PG 2025 today, August 3. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm on computer-based mode at test centres across the country.
Those who have not downloaded the NEET PG 2025 admit card yet can use the link given below.
Direct link to download NEET PG admit card
Also read: NEET PG 2025: Exam tomorrow, when do you need to report? Check timings and important instructions
NEET PG 2025: Exam day guidelines
- Read the instructions given on the information bulletin and admit card carefully.
- The admit card (containing 2 pages) must be printed in colour on a single A4 size paper.
- Entry inside the exam venue will close at 8:30 am. Reach the reporting counter as per the time indicated on the admit card.
- Entry is not allowed without the mandatory documents. Carry all documents mentioned in the information bulletin. Documents will be verified at the time of entry.
- Unfair Means case will be registered if a candidate is found carrying any items which are prohibited inside the test centres.
- Medicine/ medical assistance devices / face masks will be allowed inside the test center if supportive medical documents are produced at the time of entry.
- Avoid tattooing fingers with henna/colours.
- Maintain silence and discipline should during the examination. Raise your hand to call the invigilator if you need any assistance during the examination.
- Bio break will be prohibited after registration and till the start of the examination.
- Water Bottle/ eatables are not allowed inside the exam center except for diabetics and pregnant ladies. They will be allowed to carry small amount of simple sugar/ food item sin transparent pouches after verification.
- Do not carry any pen/pencil. No rough paper will be provided during the examination. A digital, normal calculator will be provided in the candidate's computer screen.
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2025 today; admit card link, exam day guidelines
SHARE
Copy