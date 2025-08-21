Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
DME MP NEET UG round 1 revised allotment result 2025 released at dme.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 12:27 pm IST

DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The round 1 revised allotment result has been released at dme.mponline.gov.in. Candidates can check via the direct link here.

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh released the MP NEET UG revised round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the allotment result on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

DME MP NEET UG round 1 revised allotment result 2025 is out at dme.mponline.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.
DME MP NEET UG round 1 revised allotment result 2025 is out at dme.mponline.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to check the allotment results:

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK DME MP NEET UG REVISED ALLOTMENT 2025

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round of MP NEET counselling need to report at the respective allotted institutes for document verification and admissions between August 19 and 23.

They can also cancel their admission online at the college level between August 19 and 24.

The facility of exercising option for upgradation for second round at the time of admission will be available from August 19 to 23, 2025.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to check allotment result

Candidates can check the revised allotment result for round 1 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UG counselling page and then on the link to check the revised allotment list.

3. The allotment list PDF will be displayed on your screen.

4. Download the allotment list.

5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of DME, MP.

News / Education News / Admission News / DME MP NEET UG round 1 revised allotment result 2025 released at dme.mponline.gov.in, direct link here
