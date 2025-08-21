NTA announces CSIR NET result 2025, direct link to check scores

CSIR NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download the CSIR UGC NET result from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR NET result 2025 declared, direct link to check scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the CSIR NET result, candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

Here is the direct link:

Click here to check CSIR NET result 2025

Ahead of the result announcement, NTA released the final answer key for all subjects.

The CSIR NET provisional answer key was published on the official website on August 3. After that, the agency invited objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee per question. NTA said that the results will be prepared based on the CSIR UGC NET final answer key.

The agency further said that subject experts will review the challenges raised by candidates, and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

The exam was held on July 28, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 1,95,241 candidates across the country. Of the total registered candidates, 1,47,732 took the test.

CSIR NET Result 2025: How to check

Go to the NTA website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the CSIR NET scorecard download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.