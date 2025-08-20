CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Results declared; here's direct link and how to check scores

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, August 20 declared the results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) (Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025) for the June 2025 session. CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Results: Candidates can download their scorecards from csirnet.nta.ac.in after the exam conducted on July 28, with 1,47,732 out of 1,95,241 candidates appearing.

Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted on July 28 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 218 cities in two shifts. The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 test was held for five subjects, and a total of 1,95,241 candidates had registered, out of which 1,47,732 candidates appeared.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: Gender-wise participation

According to the NTA data, out of the total registered candidates:

Females: 1,14,339 registered; 86,777 appeared

Males: 80,894 registered; 60,950 appeared

Third Gender: 8 registered; 5 appeared

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: Subject-wise participation

The highest number of candidates registered for Life Sciences, followed by Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences. The detailed break-up is as follows:

Subject: Registered ; Appeared

Life Sciences: 78,949 ; 60,213

Chemical Sciences: 43,313 ; 32,987

Mathematical Sciences: 35,529 ; 26,644

Physical Sciences: 30,345 ; 22,734

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences 7,105 ; 5,154

The provisional answer key and recorded responses were displayed on the NTA website from August 1 to August 3, 2025 to invite objections. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the final answer key was prepared and used for result computation.

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: How to download the scorecard

Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in, logging in with their credentials, and accessing the “Download Score Card” link.

The CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges.