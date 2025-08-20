CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Results declared; here's direct link and how to check scores
CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, August 20 declared the results of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) (Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025) for the June 2025 session.
Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted on July 28 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 218 cities in two shifts. The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 test was held for five subjects, and a total of 1,95,241 candidates had registered, out of which 1,47,732 candidates appeared.
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: Gender-wise participation
According to the NTA data, out of the total registered candidates:
Females: 1,14,339 registered; 86,777 appeared
Males: 80,894 registered; 60,950 appeared
Third Gender: 8 registered; 5 appeared
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: Subject-wise participation
The highest number of candidates registered for Life Sciences, followed by Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences. The detailed break-up is as follows:
Subject: Registered ; Appeared
Life Sciences: 78,949 ; 60,213
Chemical Sciences: 43,313 ; 32,987
Mathematical Sciences: 35,529 ; 26,644
Physical Sciences: 30,345 ; 22,734
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences 7,105 ; 5,154
The provisional answer key and recorded responses were displayed on the NTA website from August 1 to August 3, 2025 to invite objections. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the final answer key was prepared and used for result computation.
Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025: How to download the scorecard
Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in, logging in with their credentials, and accessing the “Download Score Card” link.
The CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges.