IBPS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 10,000+ Customer Service Associate vacancies at clerical cadre today

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end the registration process for Customer Service Associate (also called IBPS Clerk) vacancies today. Candidates can apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 on the official website of the institute, ibps.in. IBPS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 10,000+ vacancies today

This recruitment drive will fill up 10270 Customer Service Associate vacancies announced by the participating banks.

To apply for these vacancies, candidates need a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Candidates must possess a valid mark-sheet / degree certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day s/he registers.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Open the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Go to the apply online tab and complete the registration process.

4. Once the registration is done, log in to the account.

5. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for further use.

The IBPS Clerk application fee is ₹175 for SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, DESM candidates. For all other category candidates, the application fee is ₹ ₹850.

The IBPS Clerk selection process comprises of a preliminary and a main examination. The prelims exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score.