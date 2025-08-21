IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 10,000+ Customer Service Associate posts, important notice released

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued an important notification for candidates applying for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. The registration process for the Common Recruitment Process for Customer Service Associate (CRP-CSA XV) posts will close on Thursday, August 21, 2025. IBPS has urged aspirants to complete their registration and payment well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: IBPS has urged aspirants to complete their registration and payment well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.(ibps.in)

This recruitment drive aims to fill more than 10,000 Customer Service Associate (Clerk) posts across participating banks in India. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can still complete their registration online by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The application link for CRP-CSA XV is active and available on the homepage.

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025

Candidates can follow these step-by-step instructions to complete the application process:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the “CRP CSA IBPS Customer Service Associate (Live)” link.

A new page will open — select the CRP Clerical Cadre XV option

Click on “Apply Online” under the CRP CSA XV section.

Choose the “New Registration” link and provide the required personal and academic details carefully.

Once registration is complete, log in using your generated credentials.

Fill in the detailed application form and upload necessary documents as per the guidelines.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Submit the form, download the confirmation page, and take a printout for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Important Exam Dates

According to the official schedule released by IBPS, here are the key dates for the recruitment process:

Last date to register: August 21, 2025

Pre-exam training: September 2025

Admit card release for prelims: September 2025

Preliminary examination: October 2025

Prelims results announcement: November 2025

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Important Instructions for Candidates

IBPS has advised candidates to carefully read the detailed notification available on the official website before applying. It contains crucial information regarding eligibility criteria, age limit, reservation policies, exam pattern, and selection process.

Since a large number of applications are expected, aspirants are encouraged to avoid waiting until the last moment for submitting their forms and completing payment. Any technical delays on the closing date may lead to unsuccessful registrations.

For more information, candidates should visit the official website at ibps.in and keep checking for updates on the exam schedule and further notifications.