BPSC Assistant Mains 2022 registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link to apply
Interested candidates can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in by August 16.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has begun the online application process for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The registration process will end on August 16.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 44 vacancies.
Candidates from the unreserved category must pay a fee of ₹750, while candidates from the SC/ST/Female/PwD categories must pay a fee of ₹200.
BPSC Asst Mains 2022 exam: Know how to register
Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Log in using your username and password
Fill up the application form
Pay the application fee
Check and download the form
Take a printout for future reference
