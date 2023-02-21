Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 21, 2023 05:48 PM IST

Bihar Public Service Commission Assistant (Preliminary) Competitive Examination date released.

BPSC Assistant recruitment 2023 examination date released at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the Assistant Examination date. The BPSC Assistant (Preliminary) competitive examination will be held on April 28 from 12 noon to 2:15 pm. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 44 posts in the organisation. The online application process was started from September 7, 2022, to September 30, 2022, and the application process was re-opened from December 14, 2022, to December 21, 2022.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022: How to check the exam date

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on “Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Assistant, Bihar Public Service Commission (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2022”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check exam dates.

