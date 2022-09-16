BPSC CDPO recruitment 2022: Apply for Main examination from September 21

The Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the application process for Child Development Project Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination from September 21. The application process will end on October 7. Candidates can apply online at the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO Main competitive examination will be held on November 8 and November 9.

The application fee is ₹750 for unreserved category and for SC/ST category the application fee is ₹200.

BPSC CDPO recruitment 2022: How to apply for Main exam

Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the CDPO Main exam link

Fill the application form

Submit the application fee

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check notification here.