BPSC Head Teacher recruitment: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern here

The Bihar Public Service Commission has begun the application process for 40506 vacancies in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The deadline for submitting an application is April 22. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in and apply for the same at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40506 posts, with 13761 of them being reserved for female candidates.

BPSC Head Teacher recruitment educational qualification: The candidates should hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university with having minimum 50% marks. The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

BPSC Head Teacher recruitment exam pattern: The BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam will have 150 questions divided into two sections: Section I General Studies and Section II D.El.Ed. Each question will be worth one mark, with 0.25 points deducted for each incorrect response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BPSC Head Teacher recruitment exam Syllabus: Questions from the following fields will be included in general studies:

General Science Current events of national and international importance, with a focus on the Indian National Movement and Bihar's role in it.

Geography

Indian Polity

Elementary Mathematics and Mental ability test.

Candidates can check the Section I - General studies syllabus here

Candidates can check the Section II- D.El.Ed. syllabus here