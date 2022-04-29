BPSC Headmaster 2022 exam date released bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date for the position of Senior Secondary School Headmaster under the state Education Department. According to the notification, the written test (objective) will be conducted on May 31, 2022. The detailed schedule is available on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 out of which 2719 vacancies are reserved for women category

Direct link here

Selection process: Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the written test. All questions in the test will be multiple choice, with one mark awarded for each right answer. The exam will consist of 150 questions in total. 100 questions will be of general knowledge, and 50 will be from the B.e.D course. In the examination, negative marking will also be applied on a 1/4 scale. The exam will last two hours.

BPSC Headmaster 2022: How to check exam date

Visit the official website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Click on the link that reads,"Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)"

The PDF will be displayed on the screen,