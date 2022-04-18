Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Assistant Town Planning Supervisor

Today is the last day to apply online for 107 Assistant Town Planning Supervisor positions.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 01:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fill 107 vacancies of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor will end on April 18. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 107 vacancies.

Here's the direct link to fill the application form

BPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category/other states should pay 750, while SC/ST/PwD and female candidates must pay 200 (all category).

BPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Bachelor of Planning/ Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialization in Urban and Regional Studies)/ Master in Planning/ Master in Town Planning/ Master in Regional Planning/ Master in Urban Planning/ Master in City Planning/ Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

BPSC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Next, click on the application link available against Assistant Town Planning Supervisor

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

 

