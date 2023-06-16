Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2023 08:20 AM IST

BPSC has started the registration process for Teacher posts. The direct link to apply for 1.70 lakh posts is given below.

Bihar Public Service Commission has started the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the teacher posts can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The link is also available on BPSC online website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here (bpsc.bih.nic.in)

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till July 12, 2023.

The selection process comprises of written exam followed by interview round.

Direct link to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates will have to follow the steps given below to apply online.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 200/- for SC/ST, all women candidates and physically handicapped candidates. For other candidates, the application fees is 750/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP