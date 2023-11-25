BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2 revised exam schedule out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2 revised exam schedule. Candidates who will appear for the phase 2 examination can check the revised schedule on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2 revised exam schedule out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, notice here

According to the revised schedule, the written examination to be conducted on December 7 will be held in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam on other dates i.e., from December 8 to December 15, 2023, will be conducted in a single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

For the post of Principal, Backward Class and Most Backward Class Welfare Department and Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department the exam will be held in the first shift on December 7 & and Music and Art examination for Backward Work and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department class- 9- 10 and the second for Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department class- 6- 10 will be held in the second shift.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69,706 posts of school teachers under the education department, Bihar, and 916 vacancies under the backward class welfare department. A total of 70622 posts will be filled in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

