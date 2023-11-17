Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / BPSC TRE Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 70622 posts with late fees at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC TRE Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today for 70622 posts with late fees at bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2023 10:37 AM IST

BPSC TRE Recruitment 2023 registration process with late fees will end today, November 17, 2023. Direct link to apply is given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission will close the registration process for BPSC TRE Recruitment 2023 on November 17, 2023. Today is the last date to apply for 70622 posts with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is till November 25, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69,706 posts of school teachers under the education department, Bihar and a total of 916 vacancies under the backward class welfare department.

Direct link to apply for BPSC TRE Recruitment 2023

BPSC TRE Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link to register for School Teacher Recruitment
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once registration is done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for BPSC TRE phase 2 2023 is 750. However, female candidates and applicants belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories have to pay 200 as a registration fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

