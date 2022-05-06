BPSSC Bihar Police SI Main results 2022 out at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on has declared the results of the Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main exam on April 6. The result is available on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. The Mains written examination for the post of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police was held on April 24. A total of 47900 candidates were selected for the BPSSC Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant Main written exam.

As per the official notification, total of 45123 candidates were present in both Shifts I & II and14856 candidates have cleared the Main examination.

Direct link to download the result

Bihar Police SI Main results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Results: Results of Mains (Written) Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)”

The BPSSC SI Main result merit list will appear on screen

Check your result

Download and take print out for future reference.

