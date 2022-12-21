BPSSC releases marks sheets of ESI, Steno ASI, FRO exams on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has published marks sheets of written exam for ESI, Steno ASI, and Range Forest Officer (FRO) posts.

Candidates who appeared in these exams can download marks sheets from bpssc.bih.nic.in or use the link given below.

BPSSC ESI, Steno ASI, FRO mark sheet direct link

BPSSC ESI, ASI Steno and FRO final results were declared on September 23, October 21 and September 6, respectively.

Candidates can download their marks sheets using roll number and date of birth. The link will remain active from December 21 to January 4, 2022, BPSC said.

BPSSC ESI recruitment drive was held for 212 posts, while the Steno ASI was for 133 posts. The Range Forest Officer recruitment drive was to fill up 43 vacancies.

How to download BPSSC ESI, Steno ASI, FRO mark sheet

Go to bpssc.bih.nic.in. On the home page, click on the mark sheet download link for the said posts. A new page will open. Enter the asked information, submit and view your marks sheet. Download and take a printout of the page.