BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021 declared, check here

BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the BPSSC Steno Assistant Sub Inspector recruitment exam can check their results online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:20 PM IST
BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021.(PTI file)

BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Friday declared the results of the Steno Assistant Sub Inspector recruitment exam on its official website.

This year, as many as 866 candidates have qualified to appear for the next level of the recruitment examination.

This year, as many as 866 candidates have qualified to appear for the next level of the recruitment examination.

The commission had conducted the recruitment examination on January 10, 2021. A total of 8744 candidates were invited to appear for the examination, out of which, 6408 candidates had appeared in both shifts.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 133 vacancies for Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector.

BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021:

How to check BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Results: Result of written examination for the post of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police"

The BPSSC Steno Assistant SI result 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

