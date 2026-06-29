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BRO Recruitment 2026: Registration for 899 Hindi typist and other posts ends this week, apply at bro.gov.in

BRO will close the registration process for Hindi typist and other posts on July 4. This recruitment drive will fill up 899 posts in the organisation. 

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 05:06 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Border Roads Organisation will close the registration process for Hindi typist and other posts on July 4, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BRO at bro.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 899 posts in the organisation.

BRO Recruitment 2026: Registration for 899 Hindi typist and other posts ends this week, apply at bro.gov.in

Read below for vacancy details, selection process and more.

Vacancy Details

1. Draughtman: 42 posts

2. Hindi Typist: 10 posts

3. Store Keeper Technical: 300 posts

4. Operator Communication: 261 posts

5. Operator Excavating Machinery: 207 posts

6. Electrician: 79 posts

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1500 posts at sbi.bank.in, direct link to register here

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification for each post is available on the Detailed Notification given here.

Application Fee

The application fee is 50/- for general candidates and EWS including Ex-servicemen and Ex-Agniveers and other backward class candidates. Scheduled caste and scheduled tribe and persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from payment of fee.

All applications quoting the Advertisement No, date and trade/post applied for should be submitted to Commandant, GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Pune- 411015 through POSTAL SERVICE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BRO.

Detailed Notification Here 

 
application process border roads organisation education
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