Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 269 posts
employment news

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 269 posts

BSF to recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible sportsperson can apply for the posts through the steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 09:24 AM IST
BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 269 posts(PTI file)

Border Security Force, BSF will close down the registration process for Constable (General Duty) posts under Sports Quota 2020-21 on September 22, 2021. Meritorious sportspersons can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in. The application process was started on August 9, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 269 posts in the organization. The recruitment is only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winner/position holder and /or participants included in the official notification. 

Direct link to apply here 

BSF Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSF on rectt.bsf.gov.in.
  • Click on recruitment openings available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply here link.
  • Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Male candidates belonging to General(UR) or OBC Category applying for recruitment to the post of Constable(GD) under Sports quota should pay Rs.100/-(Rupees One hundred) only as application fee through the BSF Recruitment website. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bsf constable bsf constable recruitment sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CSIR-CGCRI to recruit for 14 Scientist positions, apply till October 15

Indian Navy invites applications for short service commission officers

Assam: APSC to recruit 15 Insurance Medical Officers

Pawan Hans Limited invites applications to recruit Trainee Technicians
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP