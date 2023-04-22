BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for Head constable post from April 22 at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from male and female candidates for the post of Head constable ( Radio Operator) and Head constable ( Radio Mechanic). The applictaion process will commence on April 22 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 12. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF Group B Recruitment 2022: Apply for 90 SI, JE and Inspector posts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 247 vacancies of which 217 vacancies for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and 30 Head Constables (Radio Mechanic).

Age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years old as on May 12.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed Class 12 with 60% aggregate marks in PCM or Matriculation with two year ITI certificate.

How to apply

Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in from April 22.