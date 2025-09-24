Border Security Force, BSF will open correction window for Head Constable recruitment 2025 on September 24, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction window opens today at rectt.bsf.gov.in

The correction window will close on September 26, 2025. In these 3 days, candidates can correct or modify online application form parameters. Candidates will be allowed to re-submit online applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/online application form data as per their requirement.

As per the official notice, a uniform correction charge of Rs. 100/- for making a correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected online application form will be applied. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through Net banking of any bank, Credit/Debit Card of any Bank and nearest authorized Common Service Centre (CSC).

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

2. Click on BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Make the payment of correction fee and click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSF.