BSSC 3rd CGL Main exam 2022 to be held for 2248 posts, registration begins

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced that the third Combined Graduate Level Main Examination 2022 or BSSC 3rd CGL Main 2022 will be held for 2,248 vacancies at various state government.

The commission has issued notification and detailed advertisement for the CGL Main exam and has also started the application process.

Result of the Preliminary test was announced on May 31.

Now, eligible candidates can apply for the Main exam up to June 27 through links given on bssc.bih.gov.in or onlinebssc.com. The payment window closes on June 26.

While filling the Main exam form, candidates have to submit their preferences as well. Eligibility, post details and exam pattern are mentioned in the detailed advertisement. BSSC has asked candidates to read it carefully before choosing preferences as it will be treated final once submitted.

The exam fee is ₹675 for general category candidates.

For eligibility and other details, candidates can refer to the advertisement through the link given above.

