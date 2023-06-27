Bihar Staff Selection Commission will close BSSC CGL Main Exam 2022 registration process on June 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 can do it through the official site of BSSC at onlinebssc.com.

BSSC CGL Main Exam 2022: Registration ends today at onlinebssc.com, direct link here

The registration process was started on June 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2248 posts in the organisation. All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

BSSC CGL Main Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of BSSC at onlinebssc.com.

Click on BSSC CGL Main Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Once registered, candidates can fill in the application form.

Click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will comprise of two question papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will comprise of hindi subject and Paper II will comprise of General knowledge. Candidates belonging to general category will have to score 40% and above to qualify the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSSC.

